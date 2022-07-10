Regina police canine team arrests man who fled in stolen car

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) media release, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle that fled after an attempted traffic stop.

The incident occurred Saturday around 4 p.m. Officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen on July 2.

The suspicious vehicle was displaying the wrong license plate, according to RPS. When police tried to stop the vehicle, it fled at a “high rate of speed.”

Sometime later, officers found the vehicle parked on the 400 block of Lorne Street and witnessed the driver walking away from it.

A canine officer with a police service dog arrested the suspect soon after he was spotted.

A 40-year-old man from Saskatoon was been charged with flight from a peace officer, multiple counts of possession of property obtained by crime as well as failing to comply with a condition of an undertaking.

The accused will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Aug. 29.