Regina police charge 18-year-old in connection to 2021 pedestrian death
An 18-year-old is facing several charges in connection to the death of a Regina man in 2021.
At around 1:30 a.m. on July 24, 2021, police were dispatched to an alley on the 800 block of Queen Street following a report that a man had been injured in the area, a news release outlined.
EMS declared 53-year-old Lionel Gary Schaeffer dead at the scene.
An investigation by Regina police’s major crimes unit determined the death was a homicide.
The investigation eventually led to the arrest of an 18-year-old on Sept. 29, 2023.
The man faces one charge of manslaughter and one count of failure to stop after an accident that resulted in death.
Because the accused was a youth at the time of the offence, he cannot be named in accordance with the protections of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).
The accused is set to make his first appearance in provincial youth court on Oct. 2.
