Regina police charge 2 in alleged robbery, assault and kidnapping incident

Two men have been charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and kidnapping after a man was found injured at a house on the 700 block of Princess Street.

Police were called to the house on Feb. 5, the injured man was taken to hospital by EMS where he was treated for his injuries, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

A 35-year-old man was initially arrested and charged, RPS said a 19-year-old man was also arrested on Tuesday in connection to the incident.

The 35-year-old suspect made his first court appearance on Feb. 9, the 19-year-old suspect made his first court appearance on Wednesday, according to police.