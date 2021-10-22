Regina police charge 20-year-old in connection with city's 11th homicide

A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the city’s 11th homicide of 2021, according to the Regina Police Service.

Police say Reagan Riley Joseph Macdonald was arrested Thursday morning and charged with manslaughter in the death of Mitchell Anthony

Anthony, 43, was found dead in a home in the 900 block of King Street on Wednesday morning. The man could not be revived and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Macdonald made his first court appearance Friday morning.