Regina police charge man after indecent act in front of woman, child

A Regina man is facing charges after allegedly performing an indecent act on Monday.

Police were called to the 800 block of Grace Street around 12:35 p.m. for a report of a man who was seen masturbating in front of a woman and her child, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police arrived and arrested a 31-year-old Regina man.

He has been charged with indecent exposure to a person under 16 and indecent act.

The accused will make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.