Regina police chief enters final week before retirement

Regina Police Service (RPS) Chief Evan Bray will call it a career on Friday after 28 years with RPS.

Bray was named Regina’s Chief of Police in 2016.

“I was saying to someone the other day it’s been seven years since I got the chief’s job but it feels like it’s been seven days,” Bray said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

Bray said he appreciates the opportunity he was given to work for the city he loves.

"I love this city, this is home for me and so the fact that I’ve been able to connect in a different way through the chair of the chief of police and get out to events and talk to community [while] understanding concerns and celebrate at the same time, those have been great opportunities,” Bray said.

Bray added it’s going to be an abrupt stop on July 1 for him and a new routine that is very different from his current one, but it’s one he said he is looking forward to.

Looking back on his career Bray said one of his favorite memories was Cops for Cancer when he and his son who is now a police officer in Saskatoon got their heads shaved together.

“Last night while I was out I ended up on a call for service with my daughter, she’s a paramedic with Regina EMS, so as many great memories as I have to me part of what I consider my legacy is the fact that I’ve got two children who are both in emergency services, I am proud of the work that they’re doing too,” Bray added.

Bray said currently he has no plans and is looking forward to some downtime in the near future.