Regina police conducting operation in 1400 block of Garnet Street
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public to avoid the 1400 block of Garnet Street due to an ongoing police operation.
In a news release, RPS said the public should avoid the area until the operation is finished.
No further details were provided.
