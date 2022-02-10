Regina police constable charged for allegedly driving with a suspended license

A Regina police constable has been charged and relieved from duty after he was found to have been driving with a suspended license.

Scott Ash, 38, is facing six charges of operation while prohibited. Ash has been with the Regina Police Service (RPS) for 12 years.

In a news release Thursday, RPS said Ash’s license was initially suspended in July 14, 2021, due to unpaid fines. The service was not aware of the suspension.

On Aug. 19, 2021, police said Ash’s personal vehicle was identified by an Automated License Plate Reader, signalling a suspended driver.

RPS said the following investigation confirmed Ash was a prohibited driver. Ash allegedly operated police vehicles at least six times between July 14 and Aug. 26.

Throughout the course of the investigation, police also learned Ash was only permitted to operate a vehicle with an ignition interlock device, due to a guilty plea to an impaired driving charge in August 2019.

RPS said Chief Evan Bray has ordered Ash be relieved from duty for 30 days.

He will make his first court appearance on March 24, 2022.

An administrative investigation will also be conducted by the Professional Standards Unit of the Regina Police Service. That investigation will conclude after criminal matters are settled.