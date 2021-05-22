Regina police cruiser involved in multi-vehicle crash Friday

A Regina Police Service (RPS) cruiser was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Broad St on Friday afternoon.

In a release, RPS said the vehicle was travelling southbound through Dewdney Avenue when it collided with another vehicle. The crash caused a chain reaction and affected two other vehicles on the road.

Police said there were no injuries reported. No charges have been laid, but the investigation is ongoing.

The southbound intersection was closed for a large amount of time on Friday as the Traffic Safety Division investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).