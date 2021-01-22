A 36-year-old man was taken into custody in downtown Regina on Thursday night after he refused to self-isolate, despite testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Regina Police Service.

Police said they were called to a hotel – which houses people who are COVID-19 positive but do not have the resources or accommodations to self-isolate – after a man left the location several times.

The RPS said the detention order was issued by the Saskatchewan Health Authority “because this individual had already demonstrated that he was not going to abide by the Public Health Order.”

Officers in full personal protective equipment transported the man to hospital in Regina. He was then moved to a closed-custody medical facility in North Battleford.

The man did not receive a fine.