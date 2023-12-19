Regina police discover in progress break-in, arrest 2 suspects

Two men are in custody after police officers in Regina managed to catch a break-in while it was in progress.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 17, a Regina Police Service (RPS) canine unit was patrolling near 6th Avenue East and Park Street when the officer noticed fresh tire tracks next an opening in a fence surrounding a commercial compound.

RPS’s Aerial Support Unit (ASU) was asked to investigate the area, according to a news release.

Using thermal imaging, Regina’s police plane confirmed that there was a recently driven vehicle and two people inside the compound who appeared to be hiding behind a trailer.

After backup arrived, RPS moved into the compound to investigate. By that time, the two suspects had cut a hole through the back fence of the compound and climbed through.

Officers pursued the suspects and arrested them without incident.

RPS later discovered a truck and trailer in the compound loaded with a “large amount of lumber” along with break-in tools.

The truck was reported stolen out of Alberta.

Two men, a 54-year-old and a 46-year-old are both charged with possession of stolen property, possessing break in tools as well as break and enter.

The 54-year-old is set to make his first appearance in court on Jan. 24 – while the 46-year-old will appear on Feb. 1.