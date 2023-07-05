Regina police dog aids in arrest of man going through parked vehicles
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Caitlin Brezinski
A Regina Police Service dog helped in the arrest of a man in the early hours of Tuesday.
Officers saw a suspicious person going through parked vehicles on the 2700 block of Retallack Street around 3:45 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police (RPS).
When police approached the man, he fled.
A police dog tracked the location of an abandoned bag, then tracked the location of the suspect, who was hiding in the bushes.
The police dog bit the suspect, who was then arrested by police.
EMS arrived to attend to the man’s dog bite injury.
A 28-year-old Regina man is charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The accused will make his first court appearance on Aug. 16.
-
