Regina police, EMS on scene of collision involving pedestrian, semi

Regina police and Emergency Medical Services are on scene of a “serious collision” involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian.

The collision occurred around 10:48 a.m. in the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and Victoria Avenue East. All eastbound traffic on Victoria Avenue and all northbound traffic on Prince of Whales Drive is being diverted. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police have not been able to provide an update on the pedestrian, but will offer an update when information is available.

More to come...