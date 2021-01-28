The Regina Police Service has issued 17 tickets to individuals – with fines totalling more than $47,000 – since the pandemic began.

Each ticket came with a $2,800 price tag and was issued under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act to people not abiding by the public health order in place.

The first ticket was issued on April 5, when police said they ticketed a 23-year-old woman for failing to comply with the mandatory 14-day isolation period.

The most recent fine was given to a 61-year-old man who police said had seven people over at his home.

People have also been ticketed for refusing to self-isolate and having people over after they test positive for COVID-19.