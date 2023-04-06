Regina police identify 33-year-old man as city's second homicide victim of 2023

A death investigation that began on Wednesday is now the city’s second homicide of 2023, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

According to RPS, 37-year-old Mitchell Ernest Sanderson has been charged with manslaughter.

Police were called to a residence on the 1600 block of Rae Street early Wednesday morning where they located the body of a man who was later confirmed deceased by EMS.

Regina police said the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Justin Michael Lankey.

RPS said next of kin has been notified.

The accused will make his first court appearance Thursday morning.