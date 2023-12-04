Regina police investigating after fatal pedestrian collision

A woman is dead and police are investigating following a fatal pedestrian collision over the weekend.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the 1100 block of Rae Street at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 2 after an injured person was reported to police.

After they arrived on the scene, police found a woman lying on the ground, suffering from serious injuries.

EMS transported the woman to hospital from the scene. However, she succumbed to her injuries a short time later, RPS said in a news release.

According to police, investigation points to the victim being hit by a vehicle. The driver did not remain at the scene following the collision.

RPS continue to investigate the incident.

No further details were provided by police.