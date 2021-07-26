Regina police investigating after man found dead Saturday

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after a man was found dead early on Saturday morning.

RPS said officers responded to the 800 block of Queen Street around 1:30 a.m. following reports of an injured man. EMS attended the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The Coroners Service is assisting with the investigation.

No further details were released by police. The scene is still being held.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.