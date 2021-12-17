Regina police investigating after man found dead Thursday

Regina police are investigating after a man was found dead on Thursday evening.

The Regina Police Service was called to Greenberg Park in the 1900 block of Broder Street around 5:15 for a reported dead person.

Regina Fire responded to the scene along with EMS, who confirmed the person was dead.

The scene was secured and attended by the Coroner. Police have identified the victim and notified his next of kin.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).