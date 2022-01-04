Regina police investigating after woman found dead

Regina police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Tuesday afternoon.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it was dispatched to the 1600 block of Toronto Street just after 1 p.m., where officers discovered the body of an adult woman. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said the area was secured and the Coroner was requested.

No further details are available to release to the public at this time, according to RPS.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).