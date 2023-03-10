Regina police investigating alleged assault that reportedly involved 10 or more youth
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
Regina police are investigating after a report of multiple youths assaulting a girl on a bus.
According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue near Cornwall Centre mall just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
A caller had told police 10 to 15 youth were assaulting a female youth on a bus, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.
A girl with minor injuries was found on the bus and taken to hospital by paramedics, RPS said.
The suspects were no longer at the scene, RPS also said
Police believe the victim and the suspects were known to each other.
RPS is asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
-
Ducks play spoiler in beating frustrated Flames 3-1Max Comtois had a goal and assist and John Gibson made 34 stops as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.
-
Shots fired, one person stabbed at Etobicoke banquet hallToronto police are investigating an incident at a banquet hall in Etobicoke on Friday evening that left one person critically injured.
-
Local drummer excited to sit behind the kit at 2023 Juno AwardsA local musician is coming off a world tour and heading straight to the stage in his hometown.
-
‘You appreciate every moment’: Curling fans reflect on pandemic anniversaryIt’s an anniversary no-one is celebrating, but is hard to ignore. Saturday, March 11, marks three years since the global COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
-
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegationsSupreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
-
Police plan 24-7 virtual self-serve crime reporting over in-person reportingLike a self-serve checkout at the grocery store, Winnipeggers will be able to report crime in a similar way.
-
Hanover officer charged after use-of-force investigationAn officer with the Hanover Police Service has been charged after an investigation into the use of force on a person in custody.
-
Asbestos worries shut down B.C. high school days before March breakAbout 2,000 students in B.C. got an early start to spring break after concerns over asbestos shut down one of the largest schools in the province on Thursday.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Barrie sends three to hospitalBarrie police say a three-vehicle collision sent multiple people to hospital Friday evening.