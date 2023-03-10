Regina police investigating alleged assault that reportedly involved 10 or more youth

Regina police are investigating after a report of multiple youths assaulting a girl on a bus.

According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue near Cornwall Centre mall just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

A caller had told police 10 to 15 youth were assaulting a female youth on a bus, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

A girl with minor injuries was found on the bus and taken to hospital by paramedics, RPS said.

The suspects were no longer at the scene, RPS also said

Police believe the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

RPS is asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.