Regina police investigating alleged break & enter, assault related to domestic incident

The Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 31-year-old man with break and enter and assault after he allegedly forced his way into his former partner’s home.

Police said officers were dispatched to a home in Gladmer Park just after 11 p.m. Tuesday after a report of an assault in progress.

According to RPS, a 27-year-old woman let a family member know her former partner was in her home and had allegedly assaulted her. Police said the woman had agreed to let the man pick up his belongings from the deck, when he came over he allegedly forced his way inside, took some money from the woman and raised his fists. The man was on conditions where he was not allowed to contact the woman.

Police said when officers arrived they found the victim in the residence and then located the suspect, who officers had to use physical force against in order to take him into custody.

RPS said no one was physically injured.

The 31-year-old man was charged with break and enter, assault, resisting arrest, and breach of conditions of no contact. He made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.