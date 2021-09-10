Regina police investigating attempted murder
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Regina police are investigating an attempted murder after a man was sent to hospital with what police say is a serious injury to his neck.
According to a media release, officers were sent to the 1300 block of Athol Street after a report of an injured man around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
The man was taken to hospital by EMS and remains in stable condition.
Police said the victim told officers he was walking in the 1400 block of Montague Street when two men approached him. There was a short fight between the men and one of the suspects assaulted the victim with what police believe to be a knife.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or who might have information that could help police is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
