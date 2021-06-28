Regina police investigating death of woman

The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a woman on Saturday night.

In a press release, police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of Vernon Cres. at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Emergency Medical Services also attended the scene. At that time, the woman was beyond help and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no further details at this point in the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.