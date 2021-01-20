The Regina Police Service is investigating the city’s second homicide of 2021 after the victim of a ‘serious assault’ died in hospital.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Quebec St. just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday after a report of an injured man. Police and EMS found the man with injuries they described as ‘serious.’

EMS took the man to hospital. He died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday morning. His family has been notified of his death. Police said they will be releasing the victim’s name.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help in this investigation to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).