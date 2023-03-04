Fatal crash involving pedestrian under investigation: Regina police

Regina police are investigating after a fatal crash took the life of one pedestrian.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue East for a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers found the victim, a 47-year-old man, on the roadway following the crash.

EMS arrived at the scene soon after and declared the man dead, RPS said.

The name of the victim will not be released at this time. Police are notifying his next of kin.

Other officers attended to the driver of the vehicle, police said.

In order to preserve potential evidence, the eastbound lanes of the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue East were shut off to traffic as collision investigators attended the scene.

The collision and subsequent investigation led to major traffic disruptions Saturday morning, with multiple detours put in place.

Just after 11 a.m., the eastbound lanes of Victoria Avenue East were reopened by police.

The investigation in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is ongoing. It is not yet known what charges, if any, will be laid, police said in the release.

No other details were provided.

Anyone who has information that could assist police is encouraged to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.