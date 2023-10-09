Regina police investigating weekend death

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a death that occurred on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2000 block of Ottawa Street around 10:17 p.m., and discovered a deceased woman, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police secured the scene and requested additional police resources, as well as the Coroner. Police said they have no other details to release, as the investigation is early.

Police aren’t yet saying if they consider the death suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.