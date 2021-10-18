Regina police looking for two young offenders who escaped custody

The Regina Police Service is looking for two 17-year-old boys who escaped from custody at the Paul Dojack Youth Centre early Monday morning.

According to a release, police received a call from staff at the centre at 1:10 a.m. reporting the escape of two youth from open custody.

Police said the names of the two escapees will not be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but they did release descriptions of the two young men.

The first 17-year-old is described as 5’11”, 150 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion and a tattoo on his left hand.

The other 17-year-old is described as 5’5”, 157 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.