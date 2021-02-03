A new Regina Police Service Constable is “showing off” with his second vehicle impound this week.

“Ok now he is just showing off!!,” Const. Jim Monaghan wrote on Twitter. “Const. Lauf just caught a truck northbound on Argyle St by Thom going 96km/hr.”

The driver received a $977 ticket and a seven-day impound.

Earlier this week, Const. Lauf caught another driver travelling at 164 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

No longer the “New Guy”. Cst Lauf is broken in. Single-handedly catching this vehicle going 164km/hr in a 70 zone. $1291 ticket and a 7-day impound,” Cst. Monaghan wrote.

