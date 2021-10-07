Regina police officers required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test

Both civilian and sworn employees of the Regina Police Service (RPS) now must show proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or a negative test showing they don’t have the virus.

The policy went into place on Monday, according to a release from the RPS. Employees have the option of providing proof of immunization to human resources in confidence, or completing a rapid test at the beginning of their work week.

Regina police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich said almost 90 per cent of civilian and sworn employees are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The service continues to encourage all employees, students, contractors, volunteers and community members to get their vaccine.