iHeartRadio

Regina police operation on Montague Street concluded


A Regina Police Service cruiser is seen in this file photo.

The public was being asked to avoid the 1300 block of Montague Street Thursday afternoon while a police operation is carried out, a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release said.

In an update Thursday afternoon RPS said the operation has concluded and the public is free to resume activities in the area.

Regina police said the investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

12