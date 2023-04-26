Regina police operation on Queen Street concludes, 2 people in custody

An operation on the 1200 block of Queen Street has concluded according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In a news release at 2:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Regina Police warned the public to avoid the area of the 1200 block of Queen Street.

Police updated the situation at 3:07 p.m., saying the operation had concluded.

“The public is free to resume their activities as per normal,” RPS said.

At 4:09 p.m., police provided an update on the situation.

According to RPS, officers were dispatched following a report of a weapons offence at 2:15 p.m.

“Early information provided to police was that an assault occurred and a firearm was present at the residence,” the update read.

“Multiple police units attended and a nearby school was placed in secure-the-building mode as a result of police activity in the area.”

Two people were taken into police custody following the incident.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, police said.

RPS also clarified that the operation on the 1200 block of Queen Street was not related to the weapons offence on the 3300 block of 6th Avenue that was reported on Wednesday morning.