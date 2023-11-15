Regina police plane tracks down stolen vehicle, man fleeing police arrested
A Regina man is in custody, after being tracked down by the Regina Police Aerial Support Unit (ASU) earlier in the week.
Just before midnight on Nov. 13, officers with Regina police were dispatched to the area of 6th Avenue and Garnet Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
The vehicle was seen driving without its headlights on, police said in a news release.
It was determined that the vehicle was reported stolen to RCMP in early November.
Regina Police Service (RPS) officers attempted to pull the driver over near Dewdney Avenue and Athol Street. However, the driver sped up and drove away.
Officers on the ground did not pursue the suspect while the ASU tracked the vehicle to the 2200 block of Halifax Street.
The man left the vehicle where he was arrested by officers on the ground.
A 32-year-old Regina man is charged with possession of property over $5,000 and flight from a peace officer.
The accused made his first appearance in provincial court on Tuesday.
-
Toronto, one of Canada's loneliest cities – findings from the 2023 Vital Signs Report releasedToronto could be one of the loneliest cities in Canada with nearly four out of 10 residents now reporting having the feeling three or four days a week, a new report suggests.
-
Lyft launches in Kitchener-Waterloo and LondonLyft has expanded its ridesharing service to Kitchener-Waterloo and London.
-
Highways prepared for extreme weather 'new normal,' says B.C. transportation ministerBritish Columbia's transportation minister says 130 kilometres of highway that was severely damaged by flooding two years ago is now more resilient to extreme weather.
-
Inquest to be held in Sudbury man’s 2018 death while in police custodyDr. Harry Voogjarv, the North Region’s supervising coroner, has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Erkki Mannisto.
-
Calgary's BUMP Festival receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art InitiativeCalgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.
-
More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: FreelandFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex CentreA two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a licenseA Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John RiverThe New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.