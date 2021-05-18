Regina police report 4 apparent overdose deaths in 3 days

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says four people have died as a result of apparent drug overdoses in the city in three days.

According to a release, three people died on Saturday and one person died on Monday. Police said the victims are all men and they were 26, 28, 45 and 55-years-old.

RPS is reminding people that anyone who is present when another person overdoses can call 911 and not be worried about facing drug possession charges.

Residents who are at risk of an opioid overdose – or who could witness an overdose – can access take-home naloxone kits, which can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. Take-home naloxone kits are available at organizations across the city.