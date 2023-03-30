Regina police's Aerial Support Unit has assisted in 500 files so far in 2023

The Regina Police Service (RPS) recognized the official launch of its Aerial Support Unit (ASU) on Thursday.

The police-owned airplane has been in operation since Jan. 20 and has assisted in nearly 500 files up to March 20, an RPS news release said.

According to Regina police, ASU assistance resulted in 97 arrests, 127 charges laid, 34 warrants executed, the recovery of 14 stolen vehicles and 41 saved trips for ground units, between Jan. 20 and March 20.

The aircraft used is a 2002 Cessna 182T that RPS said is outfitted with a wide angle infrared camera, allowing officers to see in the dark.

The technology can not only track suspects who are fleeing police, but can also find missing and vulnerable people.

The airplane can stay in the air for up to eight hours at a time.

RPS said the aircraft, camera and additional tools and technology were purchased through a partnership with Provincial Civil Forfeiture and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

Provincial Civil Forfeiture provided about $600,000 and SGI $120,000.

“In just two months, the Aerial Support Unit has proven to be a valuable investment. We are proud of the positive impact on public safety and are committed to continuing our work to keep our community safe from the air and on the ground,” RPS Deputy Chief Dean Rae said in a release.

The ASU currently has six RPS officers, two of which are pilots and four who are tactical flight officers (TFO).

The TFOs are responsible for monitoring the police radio and camera technology and communicating with police units on the ground, RPS said.

The plane has a sepcial muffler to keep noise down for city residents. The crew also flies above 2,000 feet, more than twice than Transport Canada.

With files from CTV News Regina's Gareth Dillistone