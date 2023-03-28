Regina police say 'break-in instruments' were seized in traffic stop
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
Police say several charges were laid after officers found a stolen vehicle roaming the streets of Regina.
At around 6 p.m. on March 27, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) found a stolen vehicle traveling in the area of 1st Avenue and Queen Street, according to police.
Police stopped the vehicle on the 1000 block of Queen Street.
The driver was arrested without incident in the area.
RPS said a search of the suspect led to officers finding weapons.
A 29-year-old Regina man was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of break-in instruments and carrying a concealed weapon among other counts.
The accused is set to make his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on March 28.
-
Police release photos of man accused of sexual assault in North York over the weekendToronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in North York on Sunday.
-
Man assaulted aboard TTC subway train: Toronto policeA male victim has been assaulted in an altercation aboard a TTC subway train, Toronto police say.
-
N.S. regulator gathers info on Ozempic prescriptions written to U.S. patientsAfter British Columbia singled out a Nova Scotia practitioner for writing thousands of Ozempic prescriptions to Americans through pharmacies in metro Vancouver, officials in Nova Scotia began looking into the matter.
-
Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in East Vancouver: VPDA 40-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in East Vancouver Tuesday night.
-
RCMP arrest 5 while executing search warrant at Wet'suwet'en protest campRCMP officers executed a search warrant at a protest camp on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory near the under-construction Coastal GasLink pipeline Wednesday.
-
Man stabbed in brawl on York University campus: policeToronto police are investigating after a brawl on York University’s campus led to a man’s stabbing.
-
Kitchener man facing multiple weapons charges, police sayA 27-year-old Kitchener man is facing two dozen charges, including possession of a restricted firearm with ammo, after being arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Edmonton space start-up looking to the stars as it prepares for first satellite launchAn Edmonton-based company will launch its first satellite into space early next month, an achievement it hopes will help cement the emerging sector in the city.
-
City of Guelph looks for feedback to solve parking woes downtownThe City of Guelph is working on a plan to fix parking problems in the downtown core.