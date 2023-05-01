Regina police say SUV was travelling 'well over' 100km/h on Albert Street

A stolen SUV that was caught travelling more than 100 kilometres per hour down Regina’s Albert Street on Sunday has been located by RCMP.

According to a tweet from Regina police Cst. Mike Seel, a 1995 green Chevy Tahoe, later confirmed to be stolen, evaded police in Regina on Albert Street after travelling "well over 100 km/hr and disobeying traffic lights."

The driver was a male wearing a baseball hat and glasses with arm tattoos, Seel said.

In an update, Seel said the vehicle had been located outside of the city by RCMP.

The vehicle is confirmed stolen by the owner. Unsure who is driving. Please do not approach or attempt to follow. Just call local police or RCMP. https://t.co/oJific7MMi