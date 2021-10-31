Regina police searching for escaped inmate from Regina youth centre

The Regina Police Service is looking for an inmate who escaped the Paul Dojack Youth Centre on Saturday.

It was reported the 18-year-old escaped around 7:45 p.m. It’s believed the man left the centre on Ritter Avenue moments before the report was made.

The man is described as 5’4”, 100 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, with a scar on his left shin.

Police say he will not be named as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service.