Regina police searching for suspect after teens robbed in northeast Regina

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after two teenaged girls were robbed Saturday morning.

According to police, the teens were walking on a path near Walker School in the Rosemont-Mount Royal neighbourhood when they were allegedly approached by a man who flashed what appeared to be a handgun and bear spray and demanded the girls’ phones.

Police say the man fled on a bike with a woman who was also riding a bike.

RPS is searching for the suspects. The man is described as tall and skinny with tattoos. He was riding a blue mountain bike. The woman was wearing a bright green or yellow jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).