Regina police searching for suspect connected to Saturday robbery

Regina police are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a business early on Saturday morning.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it was dispatched to a business in the 2100 block of Broad Street around 1:30 a.m., in a news release Saturday.

Police say the suspect entered the business holding a wooden broom handle and asked staff to open the till. He stole money and cigarettes and exited the store in an unknown direction.

RPS said the suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, between 5-5 and 5-9 tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a red plaid jacket, dark blue jeans and a light grey baseball hat. He had a black and white bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).