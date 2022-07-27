Regina police seek suspect after costly bike stolen at knifepoint
Regina police say no one was hurt Wednesday evening when a Specialized bike was stolen by a man wielding a knife.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Albert St. and 23 Ave. when police say a lone suspect approached a cyclist. He proceeded to pull a knife from his pocket and demanded the victim's bicycle, an orange, white and black Specialized Rockhopper.
The suspect then rode away on Albert St. heading north.
Retail prices for new models of the bike matching the police description start at $700 U.S. according to the company's website.
The suspect is described as a man with black hair, brown eyes and forearm tattoos. He stands at approximately 5'4 and was wearing a black shirt, grey pants and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
