Regina police seek teenage suspect following alleged arson

Regina police are searching for a suspect they believe to be involved in arson.

On Tuesday afternoon police were called to a fire in the 100 block of College Ave. It was reported that a shed was on fire.

Police were informed by fire crews that several other small fires had been set in the area.

Officers were told a suspicious person was seen in the area with a lighter.

Police describe the suspect as roughly 17-years-old, wearing a black hat, red and white muscle shirt, blue jeans and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).