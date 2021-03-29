Regina police seize cocaine and fentanyl in drug-trafficking bust

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged four people with drug trafficking after seven search warrants were executed on Friday.

According to police, officers searched four vehicles and three homes located on Green Falls Drive, Dixon Crescent – across the street from a school – and Lorne Place.

In a release, RPS said it seized 650 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 62 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of an unknown powder. Police said investigations also found evidence to support drug trafficking, including $14,500 in cash, digital scales and multiple cell phones.

A 37-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, both from Regina, were charged with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl and possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.

A 25-yeal-old man from Quebec and 22-year-old man from Alberta were also charged with trafficking cocaine and possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000.

All four accused made their first court appearance Monday.