Regina Police Service therapy dog, Merlot, officially retires

Eight years ago, the Regina Police Service (RPS) embarked on a facility dog program. Now, one of its first recruits officially retired from her career.

Merlot celebrated her retirement on Thursday with members of Regina police and a “pupcake.”

Her duties for RPS included helping children and other vulnerable people through traumatic experiences.

Merlot’s handler, Sgt. Tina Froh noticed some changes in Merlot’s behaviours, ultimately leading to the decision of her retirement.

Merlot is already enjoying retirement by sleeping in and making trips to the lake.

Her retirement was first announced in March.

Big congratulations @PADSk9Merlot on her retirement today!! She and her partner, Sgt. Tia Froh, made a significant positive impact on victims and witnesses of domestic violence. Thanks for your years of service and enjoy your well earned retirement! #impact #PADS #appreciation pic.twitter.com/EQFPigDG6i