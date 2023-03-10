Regina police slap unsupervised learner driver with 5 tickets totaling more than $1K

An unsupervised learner driver was handed a total of $1,182 in fines after receiving five tickets on Victoria Avenue in Regina.

Cst. Jim Monaghan from the Regina Police Service’s traffic unit said on Twitter the learning driver was initially caught for speeding.

In a tweet, Monaghan said the printer in the police vehicle ran out of paper after spitting out the five traffic citations.

“Speeding on Vic Ave. along with other violations netted this unsupervised learner driver five Kings notes totalling $1,182.00 and a tow bill,” Cst. Monaghan said.

According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), learner drivers with a Class 7 licence must always have a supervising passenger in the front seat who is an experienced driver that holds a Class 5 licence from Canada or the U.S.

