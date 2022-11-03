Regina police warn residents of 'parent scam'

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is warning residents of a “parent scam” circulating recently, in which a scammer calls pretending to be representing the recipient’s child who needs help.

The scammer then uses information given in the victim’s initial response, creating an urgent crisis requiring an instant money transfer, according to a news release from RPS.

RPS said the scenario is reminiscent of the “grandparent scam,” where a person pretends to be calling on behalf of the grandchild who is in trouble and needs money for whatever reason.

Residents should be wary of suspicious phone calls, according to RPS, and should take the time to ask questions before sending money out of urgency.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam should report it to police at 306-777-6500.