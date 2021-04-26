Regina Public, Catholic Schools will resume in-class learning May 3

Regina Public and Catholic School students will return for in-person classes on May 3.

All Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 8 students will return, and Grade 9 to 12 students will continue alternating days of attendance at the public schools.

Regina Catholic elementary schools will return to Level 2, face to face with masks, and Level 3 in schools with more than 600 people. Catholic high schools will also return to Level 3.

“The decision to return to in-class learning follows information from [Regina Medical Health Officers] RMHO showing a ‘distinct reduction’ in new infection in both elementary and high school-aged students. RMHO supports the return to in-class learning and continues to monitor case trends,” a news release from Regina Public Schools said.

The schools boards said it would have access to rapid test kits, made available by the Government of Saskatchewan, and the Catholic school board said it anticipated more = information from the Ministry of Education on these tests.

“We are also pleased that the Government of Saskatchewan prioritized vaccination for a number of groups including in-school employees,” Greg Enion, Director of Education said. “Teamed with more employees and school families having already received their first vaccination, based on age-based distribution, our hope is that this prioritization will result in fewer adults at risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalization.”

Parents and students can expect updates shortly from their schools and teachers.