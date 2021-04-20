Regina Public Schools extends remote learning to May 3

Regina Public Schools has extended remote learning to May 3.

Students were previously set to return to class on April 26. The decision to extend online classes follows a consultations with Regina’s medical health officers.

“We have been informed that returning to schools now would not be the safest course and that it would not benefit our city’s effort to reduce our COVID-19 caseloads. Remote learning is not ideal, we are confident that many of our students are continuing their learning. We are also working to keep parents informed with enough notice so they can make plans for their families,” Greg Enion, director of education, said.

The school division said future decisions will be dependent on variants of concern in Regina.