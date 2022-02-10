Regina Public Schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health orders

Regina Public Schools (RPS) announced it will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end in this month.

RPS said the Government of Saskatchewan expects school divisions to drop those COVID-19 health requirements in alignment with the updated health orders, in a letter posted to its website Thursday.

The provincial proof of vaccination policy will end at 12:01 on Feb. 14. The public health order, including mandatory indoor masking, will expire after Feb. 28.

The division said as of Feb. 14, it will no longer require adults entering facilities or schools to show proof of vaccination.

“The school division continues to encourage all who are eligible, including students, to get vaccinated and/or to get their booster, when eligible,” RPS said in the release.

Students will be required to wear a mask indoors in school facilities and transportation until March 1. After that, the school division said it will strongly recommend continued mask use among students and staff.

Field trips, tournaments, competitions and the mixing of cohorts will resume following the February break.

The division said it will continue to support employees and students who choose to wear masks and “encourage families to continue to ask their children to wear masks in school.”

Enhanced cleaning protocols will remain in place. RPS said it also encourages school families to continue regular self-testing at home.