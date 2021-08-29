Regina rally shows support for those in Afghanistan

Regina residents gathered at the Legislative Building on Sunday afternoon to condemn the Taliban regime and stand in solidarity with people in Afghanistan.

Those at the rally said they hope to raise awareness in Regina and to join calls for the Canadian government to provide assistance to those trying to leave Afghanistan.

Two months ago Ewaz Ali Iqbalzada made Canada his home, and while he thanks the government for being supportive of him, he is pleading for officials to help others.

“We want our families to be safe, we want our people to be safe because I have my family over there,” said Iqbalzada. “They are struggling, my young sisters are over there so I don't know their lives are in danger I want them to be safe."

After decades of war in Afghanistan, he said too many innocent lives have bee lost.

"We want our families to come, we want all the innocent people to come, we don't want them to die every day because it's enough," Iqbalzada said.

Farahnaz Faiz attended for similar reasons, her family escaped to Kazakhstan before coming to Canada. Now she is studying engineering, something she wouldn’t be able to finish doing at home in Afghanistan.

"Today as a young generation, I want to ask Canada to bring the people from Afghanistan, the innocent people who's lives are in danger, I’m pretty sure they have big dreams as well," she said.

The event organizers said it was important to the Afghan community in Regina to show their support, and express they will do what they can for their friends and family living under Taliban rule.