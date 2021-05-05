Regina recreation, community centres to reopen May 10

Indoor recreation and community centres operated by the City of Regina will reopen to the public on May 10.

These facilities closed on March 28, out of caution during a surge of COVID-19 variant cases in the city.

Activities at these centres will require pre-registration, which will open online or over the phone on Friday at 9 a.m.

“To align with Provincial Health Order requirements, staff and residents are required to follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines,” the City of Regina said in a news release.

Registration can be accessed online or by calling the PlayLine at 306-777-PLAY (7529).